Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dino Rocket, Fireshine Games, Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers

Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers Announced For PC Release

Fireshine Games revealed their latest title on the way as Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers will be coming to PC sometime done the road.

Indie game developer Dino Rocket and publisher Fireshine Games revealed that Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers is coming to PC. Based on the name and the concept of this game, it's pretty clear where the influence for this one comes from, you will fight titular monsters, collect them, upgrade them, and evolve them to build your ultimate team of creatures. You'll have over 100 different Kādomon to catch and build your dream team with as you try to become the ultimate trainer in a story that sounds a little familiar. No release date has been confirmed yet, but we're guessing if it isn't out by year's end, we're looking at 2024.

"Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers is a vibrant monster-battling roguelike that'll put your monster-taming skills to the test in strategic battles. Discover over 100 Kādomon to catch and train, evolving their skills to boost their stats and upgrade their abilities. Group up Kādomon by element to unleash powerful team synergy effects. Use items to add new abilities, passive effects, and stat boosts to elevate your strategies and change the tide of battle. Find rare, shiny variations of each Kādomon known as Misprints, and complete your Kādodex with each monster you've encountered and collected. Traverse the world of Kādomon to unlock new monsters to join your team and become the ultimate trainer.

Evolve Kādomon: Train Kādomon by battling, and other methods to evolve your Kādomon to the next level. Each Kādomon species have 3 levels that get significantly stronger over every evolution. As Kādomon evolve, they gain a boost in stats, and an upgrade in the Kādomon's ability.

Train Kādomon by battling, and other methods to evolve your Kādomon to the next level. Each Kādomon species have 3 levels that get significantly stronger over every evolution. As Kādomon evolve, they gain a boost in stats, and an upgrade in the Kādomon's ability. Kādomon Abilities: Each species of Kādomon possess a unique ability that helps them stand out from the crowd. Abilities improve as Kādomon evolve and proceed to their next stage.

Each species of Kādomon possess a unique ability that helps them stand out from the crowd. Abilities improve as Kādomon evolve and proceed to their next stage. Items: Use items to change the tide of battle. They can add new abilities, passive effects, and stat boosts to elevate your strategies.

Use items to change the tide of battle. They can add new abilities, passive effects, and stat boosts to elevate your strategies. Type Synergies: Group up Kādomon by element, to unleash team synergy effects in battle. The more Kādomon of the same type in the team, the greater the effects become.

Group up Kādomon by element, to unleash team synergy effects in battle. The more Kādomon of the same type in the team, the greater the effects become. Misprints: These are shiny variations that each Kādomon has. They are extremely rare, and some Kādomon even have multiple Misprint forms to find and catch.

These are shiny variations that each Kādomon has. They are extremely rare, and some Kādomon even have multiple Misprint forms to find and catch. The World of Kādomon: Traverse a world full of Kādomon by selecting between different paths on the procedurally generated maps. Encounters on the map have different: Kādomon to fight, opportunities to upgrade your team, and random events to participate in on your way to overcome the boss battle of the stage.

Traverse a world full of Kādomon by selecting between different paths on the procedurally generated maps. Encounters on the map have different: Kādomon to fight, opportunities to upgrade your team, and random events to participate in on your way to overcome the boss battle of the stage. Events: Events present various random scenarios that you can find yourself in the world of Kādomon. They provide opportunities such as gaining unique Kādomon, abilities, or special effects to enhance your team.

Events present various random scenarios that you can find yourself in the world of Kādomon. They provide opportunities such as gaining unique Kādomon, abilities, or special effects to enhance your team. Chaos Mode: This is an extreme randomizer which changes every Kādomon you find into a unique blend of: types, abilities, and stats for a truly unique experience.

This is an extreme randomizer which changes every Kādomon you find into a unique blend of: types, abilities, and stats for a truly unique experience. Pages: Adds new modifiers in a playthrough that ramp up the challenge for players looking for greater difficulty.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!