Kaiju Cleanup Announces New Co-Op Gameplay Option

Kaiju Cleanup has revealed a new gameplay option will be included in the game, as you'll be able to work with four friends in co-op

Indie game developer Brightrock Games and publisher Mythwright have confirmed that a new game mode will be added to Kaiju Cleanup, as the game will include co-op. That's right, up to four players will be able to work together to take on the mess left behind in the wake of a kaiju battle. You'll work together to carve up Kaiju corpses, scrub away hazardous material, and clean up slop with friends across the entire campaign. Beyond that, no new word on when the game will see the light of day, as they haven't even confirmed it will be out next year yet.

Kaiju Cleanup

In the aftermath of colossal Kaiju attacks, the world finds itself in need of a true hero: you, a hazardous-materials cleaner who knows exactly what to do when faced with the carcass of a 400ft dead monster. Join KaijuCorp to clean disaster zones and become the world's best Kaiju cleanup company, slicing, dicing, clawing, slurping, and packaging up the bodies of massive monsters to leave the environment clean and serene.

Relax after the rampage by cleaning up the monstrous remains of defeated Kaiju, decontaminating destroyed city streets, and washing down walls of mammoth monster guts. You'll die, of course – the Kaiju may be dead, but its corpse is leaking radiation, seeping acidic fluids, shedding explosive organs, and generally making the area inhospitable to any other form of life – but that's fine. Send another clone, mop up your corpse, and carry on. Enjoy therapeutic tasks and use a variety of specialist Kaiju cleanup tools to tidy at your own pace. Extract Kaiju innards with a meat-wrenching claw, slice and dice monster meat with your trusty laser cutter, slurp up each Kaiju's grisly jellies, and powerwash detritus until each hazard zone is sparkling clean.

Complete missions across an expansive cutting-edge career to upgrade your equipment and customise your KaijuCorp base, outfit, and van. Because you know what they say: where there's a monster mess, there's monster money to be made. Explore each environment, pick apart audio logs, chat with your crew, and flick through an evolving codex of research to figure out what the Kaiju have against skyscrapers anyway. Be wise and sanitise: the world can't clean up this monster mess without you.

