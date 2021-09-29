Kaiju Wars Will Be Released On Consoles In 2022

Klabater announced today that they will be releasing the upcoming game Kaiju Wars onto all three major game consoles next year. Developed by Foolish Mortals Games, the team behind it already announced they would be releasing the game on their own for PC, but have yet to mark a date for it. Now it appears they have decided to work with Klabater to get it to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch owners sometime next year as well. You can check out more info about the massive monster 2D turn-based strategy game below as we wait for them to give us an official launch date, and you can also try out a free demon on Steam.

Face a Kaiju infestation as the (hopelessly) outclassed military in this stylish 2D turn-based strategy game. Construct buildings and defend your city with cannon-fodder tanks, jets, and more as the devastating kaiju grow in power with every attack. Your chief scientist is working on an anti-monster serum, but it's not ready yet! Be prepared to evacuate the laboratory using transport trucks, boats, or planes when the monster gets too close. Fight for time, fight for survival! Uncover the Mystery – Strange things are happening: frequent volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, and earthquakes. Find out why during an 8+ hour story-based campaign.

Let the full-scale war begin! – Play missions from all over the world as you progress through the varied campaigns. Test your wits in tactical puzzles, command dozens of units in large-scale scenarios, and fend off repeated attacks while trying to boost your city economy in city defense missions.

Upgrade your ACES – Veteran ACE units accompany you throughout your campaign. Spend medals to upgrade their stats.

Customize your Project Deck – Unlock powerful Project cards, customize your deck and bring your best to compete on the online leaderboard!

"Kaiju Wars caught our attention right away. We love classic kaiju films and with this game, you can actually play through one of them," said Michal Gembicki, Joint-CEO at Klabater. "If you loved Into the Breach, Kaiju Wars is the one for you. Foolish Mortals Games team did an amazing job blending these classic movies atmosphere with engaging tactical combat and large-scale plot depicting the fall of last human cities."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kaiju Wars Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/zqHg4ex5RcM)