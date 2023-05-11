VR Brawler Quantaar Has An Official Release Date If you're looking for a new brawler game, you're in luck, as you'll be able to play the VR title Quantaar this June.

Developer and publisher Pumpkin VR have put an official release date on their upcoming VR brawler title Quantaar. In case you haven't checked this one out, you're looking at a cross-platform PvP free-for-all in which you'll see a series of original characters fight each other in 3D worlds and stages that are completely crazy and unpredictable, all to be the last one standing. The game will officially be released on June 7th for Quest 2, Pico 4, and SteamVR, but before that, enjoy the latest trailer down below.

"Command dimensionally displaced heroes with distinct class-based roles including Fighter, Assassin, Generalist and Shooter. Beef up your chosen hero's agility, fire and range with Cores to bash it out across a variety of adrenaline-pumping game modes like Brawler, 2v2 and Soccer, and earn in-game tokens to purchase new heroes, cosmetic skins and costumes for your avatar. From the icy mountains of Eternal Winter to the desolate lands of Desert Tombs and the ancient alien civilizations of the skybound Temple Ruins, Quantaar will see players fight in fascinating arenas that constantly keep them on their toes. Uncover secrets hidden in each stage and use them to gain the upperhand in a match. As players immerse themselves further in the Quantaarverse, they'll quickly memorize class attributes, learn to outfit their heroes' four Core slots wisely, and balance their teams to maintain a consistent edge in battle. Expertly time hero ultimate abilities and grow to master each of the game's modes to reign supreme on the ranking each season."