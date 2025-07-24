Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police, KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Announces Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Collab

KartRider Rush+ has a brand new collaboration available right now with the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police, happening now

Article Summary KartRider Rush+ teams up with Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police for a limited-time in-game event.

Race and complete missions to earn police-themed rewards, like the K-Cop Car and unique masks.

Special campaign on Facebook promotes safe driving and offers exclusive digital items for players.

Celebrate with summer events, screenshot contests, and chances to win rare karts and in-game prizes.

Nexon released a new update today for KartRider Rush+, as they have started a new collab event with the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police. If you're unfamiliar with them, we're not surprised, as this isn't game-related. They are a regional police force that serves the northern part of Gyeonggi Province in Seoul, South Korea. The collab will have cars from the force showing up in the game, along with some events to take part in for a limited time. We have more details about the event below.

KartRider Rush+ x Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police

The collaboration addresses five major traffic violations: cutting in, illegal U-turns, tailgating, unauthorized use of ambulances and bus lane violations. The event encourages players to participate in a broader initiative to promote safe driving habits. KartRider Rush+'s Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Collaboration features a variety of action-packed content for all players to enjoy, including:

Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Themed Items – Players can complete simple missions such as logging into the game, joining races and winning in Ranked Mode until August 17 to earn shards. These shards can be exchanged for a total of 14 collaboration(permanent) items including K-Cop Car as well as K-Motorcycle, Stop First Portrait, Podori and Posuni Masks, Traffic Wand, Police Siren Headgear, You're Surrounded Aura and the Caught 'Em Balloon.

KRR+ Campaign to Promote Traffic Order – In addition to the themed items, Nexon is running the 'Campaign to Promote Traffic Order' on the official KartRider Rush+ Facebook page until August 8. All players will receive a Traffic Safety Standee that can be placed in their in-game Home, along with the School Zone Driftmoji and Traffic Safety Balloon. More details will be shared later on the official Facebook page .

Celebratory Events – To commemorate the special collaboration, events will be available for all players to enjoy. The KRR+ Summer Getaway event will also offer abundant rewards for the summer season. Until August 1, players can submit a screenshot of a location from an in-game track where they would like to vacation, along with a comment explaining why. Winners will be selected by raffle and awarded 100 Batteries. Additionally, the 'My Favorite Ride Showcase!' event invites players to comment with their favorite kart design and the kart they would like to receive as a reward. Winners selected by raffle will receive three Golden Starters and 3,000 K-Coins, while two additional winners will be awarded the permanent kart of their choice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!