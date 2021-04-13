Sweet Home Webtoon Crosses Over With Heir Of Light Mobile Game

GAMEVIL announced today that Heir Of Light's upcoming update will feature a special collaboration event with the popular Naver webtoon, Sweet Home, which was recently adapted into a live-action Netflix TV series. Heir of Light is a collection-type RPG with a dark fantasy twist that invites players into a unique and antique-like world. With steady updates, the game has reached the hands of many users worldwide.

The new update will include the popular Sweet Home characters, HyunSu Cha and Steroid Monster, aka Protein Guy, as 5 Star Servants. Similar to the original webtoon, HyunSu Cha is a Melee DPS Servant who uses his trusty electric spear from the webtoon to dish out the damage that completely ignores enemy defenses. Steroid Monster is a Tank Servant that gains a substantial defense boost at low HP. The Light/Dark version of Steroid Monster also comes with the ability to negate debuffs that are on allies.

In addition, Party Raid and Instant Awakening will also see some changes. Players will now be able to climb up to the 9th Floor of Party Raid instead of the previous 5th Floor, and the mode itself will also feature new difficulty levels. Party Raid allows players to earn limited items such as Artifact Summon Stones and more as they play. As the floors become more challenging, the game will become more proactive in matching players with each other to tackle these new feats. Furthermore, Instant Awakening will now let players perform 4 Awakenings at once instead of 3 to speed up progression. This ties the game into the mythos of Sweet Home as well as the Heir of Light dynamics.

To celebrate the collaboration, Heir of Light will be holding a slew of events. Logging in by the 10th of next month nets you a Water/Fire/Forest/Light/Dark New Servant Trial that lasts for 7 days as well as a Fire/Water/Forest 5-Star HyunSu Cha/Steroid Monster Select Summon. For existing players, Trial Servants are the same grade and Transcendence level as the highest 5-Star Servant that they own. For new players, Trial Servants will be of 5-Star grade, 5th Awakening, and 5th Transcendence. All players will be able to enjoy the excitement that these new Servants bring to the table. The Special Event Dungeon will also be available. Players can obtain Torches and exchange them in the event page for 5-Star HyunSu Cha and 5-Star Steroid Monster Summon Stones of any element. Lastly, players can also take part in the Growth Event titled "I'm from Sweet Home!" where they can earn rewards such as 5-Star Servants and Collaboration Servants for completing Transcendence, Awakening, and other growth-related missions.