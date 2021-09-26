Kasedo Games Will Release Recipe For Disaster This November

Kasedo Games revealed they're going to be releasing Recipe For Disaster this November, as you're now in charge of possible gastronomy glory. Developed by Dapper Penguin Studios, this game will have you spinning multiple plates at once, literally, as you'll have to manage the kitchen and the restaurant in this new simulator game where almost everything that can go wrong will go wrong. The game is actually getting an Early Access release first which will happen on November 4th, as we wait to see what the final full-release will be.

Recipe For Disaster is a restaurant management and social simulation game that puts you in the shoes of an inexperienced, but ambitious, head chef working towards fulfilling your lifelong dream of becoming an internationally renowned restaurateur. Along this journey you will be tasked with carefully designing restaurants, hiring and managing the right staff, customising food menus, and experimenting with ingredients to create tasty new dishes that will impress your customers. Sounds idyllic right? …Wrong!

Blazing a trail through the highly competitive, fast-paced and stress-inducing world of the food-service industry will be anything but straightforward. After all, this is an industry built around people, and keeping everyone happy, motivated, and fulfilled will require nothing short of a miracle! Serious personality clashes and major skill gaps within your team could really disrupt the flow of service, whilst the volatile attitudes and peculiar tastes of your customers may prove to be the barrier that separates you from those all important positive review scores. With perseverance, savvy management, and a great deal of compromise, your restaurant will grow, opening up new opportunities and challenges as you attract ever more demanding customers and critics through your doors. Expand your premises, improve your staff, and walk the precarious line between gastronomic glory and restaurant ruin.