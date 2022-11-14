The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 31: Trainers Begin

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Full Art Trainer Supporter section of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Much like Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin largely pulls the characters from its Full Art Trainer Supporter section from the open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That means that these Hisui-based Trainers are actually from ancient times. Arezu is one of those Hisuian Trainers. She is a member of the Diamond Clan who is tasked with caring for a Noble Hisuian Lilligant.

Colress, on the contrary, is a modern Trainer and is Unova-based. He is appointed by Ghetsis as the new boss of Team Plasma. He is a researcher and focuses on Steel-type Pokémon.

Finally, Fantina is also a modern Trainer who is the Gym Leader of Hearthome Gym in Sinnoh. She focuses on Ghost-type Pokémon.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.