Knockout City Reveals Heroes Mid-Season 2 Event Plans

Electronic Arts revealed the latest content coming to Knockout City as they are keeping their superhero them going through Season 2. Starting Tuesday, August 31st at 8am ET, the game will transform into the ultimate battleground for heroes and villains with the all-new Superpowers! Playlist. Those of you logging in will receive a random superpower every time they respawn in this brand new 3-v-3 mode. You can also earn a cache of items by taking on unique Contracts for a limited time in this new mode. We have a number fo details about the mode for you below before it goes live tomorrow, as well as a brand new trailer highlighting some of the features you'll see.

Limited-edition hero cosmetics can be exchanged for Power Crystals, earned by playing matches in Street Play and League Play or completing Contracts. Some Contracts require mastery of one of the unique powers, like the Sticky Fingers contract, which can be completed after scoring 10 KOs with the Super Strength super power. The Hero Bundle will also let players thrive as heroes, or rise to villainous infamy, in style with new Legendary items, including the V.I.P.E.R. Head, Captain KO Mask, Tech Gloves and Cybersuit available for 2400 Holobux in the Brawl Shop. Between the Hero Bundle and everything available in the event shop, there are over 20 limited and unique cosmetics available during the Knockout City Heroes event. Ballform Bounce – While in Ballform, bounce pads will Ultimate Throw you!

Charge-Up – Gain extra overcharge from catches and passes!

Tackle Strike – Tackle your opponents to deal damage!

Double Jump – Jump again in the air!

Healing Powers – Heal your hearts back over time!

Strength – Pick up opponents by tackling them!

X-Ray Vision – See and target players through walls!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Knockout City Heroes Coming Soon! (https://youtu.be/1dSfDbkmFrQ)