Konami & LIGA BBVA MX Announce Exclusivity Agreement For eFootball

Konami revealed today they have signed an exclusivity agreement with LIGA BBVA MX to bring their leagues over to the eFootball franchise. The shorthand to the deal is that they now have access to the players and stadiums of LIGA BBVA MX to take images, including 3D scanning and movement capture, in an effort to create true recreations of everything. Everything will finally be taking place over the Summer of 2022. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement today as we look forward to seeing them added to the mix.

"We're delighted in welcoming Konami to LIGA BBVA MX. They are a strategic partner which, with its broad experience through the years, has proven to share our philosophy and our passion for soccer," said Mikel Arriola, executive president of LIGA BBVA MX. "This association is a symbol of our commitment to boosting the global reach and the exposure of the League at the highest levels, offering a new interactive experience to the fantastic Mexican fans and those fans beyond our borders. This global association will provide us with the possibility of finding new audiences, achieving a new level of passion among the different generations of gamers and it will also open growth opportunities for the 18 Clubs in every aspect."

"We're proud to have LIGA BBVA MX as a partner and to have the opportunity to bring our fans in Mexico and in the United States closer to their favorite clubs through eFootball," said Yuta Kose, president of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. "As partners, we will work together with the league to offer the best to our respective audiences. From the level of finishing in the game and the representation of the league with kits and official emblems, to the way in which fans will participate within and outside of the digital field, we aim at having a completely immersive experience to be enjoyed by all generations."