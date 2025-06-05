Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Kyogre, pokemon

Kyogre Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Defeat Kyogre in Five Star Raids as Pokémon GO kicks off a new season called Delightful Days. Build a team of counters using our guide.

Article Summary Build your best Pokémon GO team to defeat Kyogre in Tier Five Raids during the Delightful Days season.

Discover top Kyogre counters including Mega, Shadow, and standard Pokémon with optimal movesets.

Learn how many trainers you need, plus tips for maximizing your chances to catch Kyogre—including shiny odds.

Find out the 100% IV CP values for Kyogre in normal and weather-boosted conditions for perfect stat hunting.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kyogre, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kyogre counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Manectric: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kyogre with efficiency.

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Fusion Bolt

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Rillaboom: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kyogre can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!