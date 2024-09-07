Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kyogre, Max Out, pokemon

Kyogre Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Use these Grass-type and Electric-type species with their best moves to take down Kyogre in Pokémon GO Raids this September.

Article Summary Max Out season focuses on Galar with Tier Five Raids featuring Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian.

Top Pokémon to counter Kyogre include Kartana, Mega Sceptile, Shadow Raikou, and Zekrom.

Recommended non-Shadow and non-Mega counters for Kyogre include Shaymin, Thundurus, and Raikou.

Kyogre can be defeated with four trainers; use Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries for catching.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kyogre, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kyogre counters as such:

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Kyogre.

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kyogre can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

