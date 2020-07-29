Kyurem Raid Hour: The Legendary Dragon Leaves Pokémon GO

Tonight at 6PM local time is the final Kyurem Raid Hour of during the dragon's introductory run in Pokémon GO. The dual Dragon/Ice-type Pokémon has stayed in Legendary Raids longer than its counterparts, previous raid bosses Zekrom and Reshiram, due to the presence of special, limited Legendaries taking over Tier-Five raids this past weekend for GO Fest 2020. With Rayquaza scheduled to take its place on Friday morning, now is the time to add the Boundary Pokémon to your Pokedex if you haven't already… especially with the future introduction of Kyurem Black and White in the future.

Defeating the dragon

With one last chance to take down this frosty beast, make sure you don't miss our complete Kyurem Raid Guide. A tip: no Pokémon will stand against Kyurem with more effectivity than Metagross with its Community Day move of Meteor Mash. this boss is also a notorious hard catch, so be sure to read to the end of the guide for a tutorial on hitting the dragon's oddly placed catch circle, which requires the trainer to throw far but low.

When will Kyurem return with its Shiny form?

Catch as many while you can, because if the way Niantic treats its other dragons in Pokémon GO is any indication, Kyurem may be gone for a very long time. Dragons are the most coveted Legendary Pokémon in the game, and Niantic knows this, often keeping these monsters out of raid rotation for long stretches of time. Dialga, Palkia, and Origin forme Giratina, for example, were absent from the game for over a year before Niantic brought them back for just one half day for GO Fest 2020. Even then, Niantic didn't release their Shiny forms, and when they do, it will be a major in-game event. The same should be expected for this current boss.

Kyurem Black and White

Finally, catching multiple Kyurem is recommended because of a unique quirk to its species: the Pokémon will be able to fuse with Zekrom to become Kyurem Black, and with Reshiram to become Kyurem White. There are already entries for these in the Pokédex, confirming that Niantic will bring these forms into the game. It remains to be seen, though, if this process will be able to be done on an existing Kyurem as with the planned Mega Evolutions, or if both of these over-powered forms will be available as an entirely separate raid boss, like with Giratina and Deoxys' forms. The best bet to prepare for either eventuality is to catch multiple Kyurem, stocking up on candy for the powerful Dragon-type, because both Kyurem Black and White will dramatically change the meta rankings of the game.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool's Pokémon GO coverage for our upcoming Rayquaza Raid Guide!