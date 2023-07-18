Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Gamious, Lake, Lake: Season's Greetings

Lake: Season's Greeting Shows Off The Town Under Blanketed Snow

Check out the latest trailer for Lake: Season's Greetings, as the game shows off the snow-capped landscape of the wintery town.

Whitethorn Games and indie game developer Gamious have released a brand new trailer for Lake: Season's Greetings, showing off the snowy town. Essentially acting as an expansion from the main game, this will take you through the fun of delivering the mail in a small down during the holidays. The latest trailer, which you can see below, shows off the work the team has done to make the original town look all festive and blanketed with snow. Enjoy checking it out as this will be released sometime in November.

"Lake: Season's Greetings is a Christmas-themed prequel to the successful, relaxing mail carrier narrative adventure, Lake, and introduces a new chapter to the story, presenting a different perspective to many of the familiar faces players have grown to love from the main story. It will also introduce five completely new characters to the town of Providence Oaks, each of them with their own slice-of-life storylines. Changing the perspective from Meredith to her father, Thomas, presents a new understanding of the relationship Meredith has with her parents for you to explore. Players will also get to find out more about some of the unanswered questions that were teased in Lake, and learn more about life in Providence Oaks and its inhabitants, as well as the positive role an amiable mailman can play in all sorts of small-town drama."

"As fans of the snow, the team at Gamious is working to ensure the most important details are present to create their captivating winter wonderland. From the crunch of snow under heavy boots and the fluffy clumps that flick up as you walk, to tire tracks and doughnuts in the snow, to the pine branches sagging with heavy ice crystals after a recent snowfall, you'll be transported to a picturesque snowscape without ever having to pick up a shovel!"

