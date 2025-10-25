Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Laser Dance, Vanbo BV

Laser Dance Reveals Early Access Release Date

You'll soon be able to duck and doge lasers to a beat like a pro, as the VR title Laser Dance has revealed its Early Access launch date

Article Summary Laser Dance hits Early Access for Meta Quest, letting you dodge, duck, and groove through laser patterns at home.

Turn any living room into a mixed reality obstacle course with adaptive lasers that react to your real-world space.

Enjoy 18 levels packed with over 80 unique laser patterns that challenge both newcomers and skilled VR players.

Accessibility settings adjust gameplay for different mobility needs, making Laser Dance great for everyone in VR.

VR developer and publisher Vanbo BV has confirmed that they are releasing their new game, Laser Dance, into Early Access. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a dancing title that uses lasers in AR as a guide for you to avoid them, preferably in a dancy way as you groove to the beat. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on EA for Meta Quest on November 11, 2025.

Laser Dance

Mixed reality can feel very real, since it blends the digital and physical worlds together. Some experiences can feature realistic violence or lead to strong emotions or distress. Players move between two buttons on opposite ends of their room, and dance, dodge, and crawl their way through laser patterns that adapt dynamically to their living room's size and layout. Be mindful of physical obstacles in your space and always play in a safe environment. Younger players should talk to a trusted adult before trying. Easy to learn but hard to master, Laser Dance's deceptively simple gameplay makes for a perfect party game to get newcomers and seasoned VR players moving in mixed reality!

Using the cameras on your Meta Quest headset, Mixed Reality (MR) lets you blend your real environment with the virtual one. Different from Augmented Reality (AR), which just overlays digital images, MR actually has a degree of understanding of the real objects in your room. Lasers will actually hit your furniture, letting you take cover behind your couch or under your table!

Turn your living room into a challenging laser obstacle course

An intuitive mixed reality game that's perfect for newcomers to VR

18 levels containing over 80 unique laser patterns

Levels adapt to your living room size and layout

Levels adapt to your level of mobility with accessibility settings

Unlockable challenges that will have you playing old levels in new ways

