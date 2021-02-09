Latias Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Suicune leaves Pokémon GO raids tomorrow, replaced by the dual Dragon/Psychic-type duo of Latias and Latios. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers Latias, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Hoenn region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Latias's 100% IVs.

Top Latias Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Latias counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Latias with efficiency.

* Please keep in mind that only one Mega can be active at once as of this writing, so your best bet is to go in with Gengar rather than Houndoom.

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Latias can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Latias. Be careful, though, as these Pokémon are known to move around quite a bit.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Latias will have a CP of 2006 in normal weather conditions and 2507 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!