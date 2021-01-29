Latios, Latias, & Mewtwo Return To Pokémon GO Raids In February 2021

Pokémon GO has announced the full slate of Legendary raids from February 2021. Let's take a look at what the month has to offer.

The full February 2021 slate of Tier Five in Pokémon GO includes:

Entei will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, January 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

This is the current raid feature running through the Johto Celebration Event and kicks off the first Legendary Beasts-focused raid rotation since all the way back in September 2019. It's been too long!

Raikou will be appearing in five-star raids from Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Suicune will be appearing in five-star raids from Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pokémon GO players can look forward to completing raid guides for Raikou and Suicune the day before each of these go live in-game. These guides will include a breakdown of the 100% IVs for each species, the top 10 counters, the top 10 budget counters, and tips on catching each of these Legendaries.

Latias and Latios will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Compared to the last time a duo, namely Kyogre and Groudon, were featured in raids, players will have a slightly longer time to hunt these two. If you need either of these Shinies, you will have ten days to get it done. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for tips on raiding these two Dragon-type Pokémon.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids from Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. to Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. local time.

We previously knew that these four Legendaries would be featured during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, but now we have confirmation that it will be a longer raid rotation. This comes as great news, as Mewtwo hasn't been featured in raids outside of its Armored form since its brief Fall 2019 EX Raid feature.