Layers Of Fear Receives Gameplay Preview Video Bloober Team has dropped a brand new video for Layers Of Fear, as we get a good look at the gameplay for this new version.

Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have released a new video this morning for Layers Of Fear, as the team gives us a better look at the gameplay for this new title. The video gives you over 11 minutes of actual gameplay from the game, as they preview a small section of it to show off the changes and modernization they have made to the 2023 version. Including their use of Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution, and making use of the Lumen system to give you stunning visuals that come pretty close to looking lifelike. Enjoy the video down at the bottom, as the game will be released sometime in June 2023.

"Layers Of Fear introduces new core gameplay mechanics that elevate and expand the player's experience. One such improvement is the addition of the lantern, a useful tool that will prove essential in confronting the fears that lurk within the game's story. The music of the game has also been updated, as Arek Reikowski, the two-time nominee in the Best Soundtrack category of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and winner of the Digital Dragons Best Soundtrack award for The Medium, has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game. His hauntingly beautiful compositions—paired with the enhanced visual fidelity made possible by Unreal—will leave players sitting on the edge of their seats with chills shooting down their spines."

The Ultimate Layers Of Fear Experience: The series's crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise.

Horror Reimagined: Everything in the Layers of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all DLCs, so players can find all the answers they seek.

Shocking New Looks: Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5's improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system.

Psychological Horror: A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game.

New tricks – New brand-new core mechanics that will be introduced to Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly.

Horror Through the Many Lenses of Art: Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline.

Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline. Classical, Ominous Soundtrack: Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by the highly-acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat.