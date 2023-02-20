Layers Of Fear Reveals Brand-New Release Window & Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Layers Of Fear, as the team is working to release it for PC and consoles in June.

Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have released a new trailer for Layers Of Fear this week, along with the news of a new release window. The news came down during IGN Fan Fest where they revealed the game would be coming out for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime in June 2023. Until we geta confirmed date for this, enjoy the trailer down below.

"All stories must come to an end, even twisted and eerie ones. The canvas. The stage. The novel. This narrative-focused psychological horror experience is ready for its final brushstrokes, its curtain call, its final chapter. Are you ready to return and face your fears one last time?"

The Ultimate Layers Of Fear Experience: The series's crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise.

The series's crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise. Horror Reimagined: Everything in the Layers Of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all DLCs, so players can find all the answers they seek.

Everything in the Layers Of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all DLCs, so players can find all the answers they seek. Shocking New Looks: Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5's improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system.

Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5's improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system. Psychological Horror: A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game.

A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game. New Tricks: New brand-new core mechanics will be introduced to Layers Of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly

New brand-new core mechanics will be introduced to Layers Of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly Horror Through The Many Lenses Of Art: Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor, and The Writer), which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline

Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor, and The Writer), which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline Classical, Ominous Soundtrack: Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by the highly-acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat