League Of Legends All-Star 2020 Is Happening This Weekend

League Of Legends All-Star Format Changes For 2020

With All-Star going online, pros and influencers will be playing from their home or regional studio. That means a new format, divided into two stages: Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown.

Underdog Uprising Friday, December 18th will be a packed day of head-to-head matches between neighboring regions, with smaller regions aiming to upset their nearest powerhouse. Teams will be made up of top pros as voted by fans. Superstar Showdown December 19th-20th will feature three superteams each from the LCK, LCS, LEC, and LPL. LCK and LPL will take the virtual stage on Saturday, while the LCS and LEC will play Sunday. A special Red Bull 1v1 Competition will also take place within each of these four regions, with the first stage broadcast on the 18th and Semis/Finals on the 19-20th.