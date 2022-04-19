LEGO Builder's Journey Comes To PlayStation Consoles Today

LEGO Games has officially brought their storybook building title LEGO Builder's Journey over to both the PS4 and PS5 today. In case you haven't played this one yet, this game is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle title that incorporates a special kind of LEGO-themed story behind it so that as you build you're also creating the narrative you're telling. This particular story is one of a father and son that feels all too familiar to many of us, as the dad is constantly working and the son just wants time with his dad to play. The game pushes the idea that sometimes following the instructions isn't always the best solution, and the best way to get there is to break all the rules along the way. This is the first time the game will be on either console, and you're getting the updated complete version with all the bells and whistles attached, with some added bonuses for PlayStation owners.

LEGO Builder's Journey is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules. Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder's Journey. In Creative Mode, you can build your own models. Choose a themed build plate and get creative. Build a race car, a pirate ship or perhaps a new scene from the game. Enter Photo Mode where you can adjust the camera angle, change the mood, and take a picture for you to share with friends. The breathtaking LEGO brick world is brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piiBgt3BSZI