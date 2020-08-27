LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2020, WB Games and TT Games revealed a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Along with the trailer the company revealed a few new details about the release, including the fact that it will now be released sometime in Spring 2021 for all three major consoles, PC, and both next-gen consoles. What's more, they revealed The Deluxe Edition will feature the main game and the Character Collection Bundle Pack, which will be six DLC character packs inspired by The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more properties. Essentially giving you every lego character based on the franchise you could ever need. They also revealed that the physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include a collectible LEGO Star Wars Minifigure of Luke Skywalker with some Blue Milk. Enjoy the trailer below along with screenshots from the game!

The trailer gives a glimpse of the adventures that will immerse players into the expansive saga with the freedom to control hundreds of characters and vehicles that will allow them to discover their own unique journey through a galaxy far, far away. Players have the freedom to start at any of the nine episodes, whether jumping straight in at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, beginning their journey at the prequels with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace or experiencing the saga in any order they prefer. Playable characters include favorite heroes like Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and others, as well as characters from the dark side such as Darth Vader, The Emperor, Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, and more. Unforgettable moments from the films have been re-imagined in new, fun-filled, light-hearted LEGO humor. Everything from Podracing on Tatooine and space combat above the Death Star, to battling on Starkiller Base and beyond.