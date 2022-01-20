LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Now Set For April 5th Release

WB Games and TT Games announced that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will now be coming out on April 5th, 2022. Along with Lucasfilm Games joining on the title after being re-established last year, this will be the latest date change to the game since it was announced back in 2019. The team has been working diligently on making sure the game honors the previous two sets of trilogy titles that have been released over the past 15 years, while also focusing on the latest set of films that were released before and during the making of this latest installment. The announcement comes with a new trailer that shows off a brand new Mumble Mode, where you can replace all voices with mumbles just like the previous games! Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait for this to come out in three months.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players experience battles like never before in a LEGO game as players can string different attacks together to form combo chains and fend off oncoming attacks. New blaster controls and mechanics allow players to aim with precision and take cover to plot their next move or utilize the skills of a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber and using the power of The Force.

Players can traverse space using the galaxy map on their holoprojector to chart their course through the saga, progressively unlocking planets to explore along the way. During space travel, players may engage in heroic dog fights against enemy ships, piloting legendary vehicles like the Millennium Falcon, Imperial TIE fighters, Rebel X-wings, and many more. Once reaching their destination, players can choose to either continue onwards through the main story or explore and discover exciting quests and puzzles within the galaxy.

Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid. Play as iconic characters like Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Poe and over three hundred more unlockable characters from across all nine films in free play mode to create fun, new adventures. From the idyllic grassy hills of Naboo to the desert dunes of Jakku, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is available to discover and play in.