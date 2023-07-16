Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Let Them Come: Onslaught, Tuatara Games

Let Them Come: Onslaught Announced For Q1 2024 Release

Tuatara Games revealed their latest game, Let Them Come: Onslaught, which they are planning to have released in early 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher Tuatara Games revealed their latest game this week, as Let Them Come: Onslaught will be coming in early 2024. This particular game is a sci-fi survival roguelite, in which you will need to build and perfect an arsenal of weapons tot ake on hordes of enemies coming to eradicate you from the planet's surface. You can check out the announcement trailer below, along with more info on the game, as we wait to learn more and get a proper release date.

"After suffering heavy losses on a planet infested with deadly aliens, a group of space soldiers retreat aboard their shuttle, only to be taken down by a gigantic creature. A single soldier survives the crash. Bloodied and bruised, he must trudge through the eerie unknown and survive a relentless onslaught of deadly beasts in order to activate nukes and blow up the planet. This is the last chance to contain this threat. Aliens aren't the only adversary on this hostile planet. Dynamic weather, anything from torrential downpours to asteroids raining from the sky, can end a run early. Adapt to the elements while mowing down unrelenting swarms of bloodthirsty foes to avoid a horrifying death."

"In Let Them Come: Onslaught, you will collect XP while annihilating enemies and unlock an impressive arsenal, including a Flamethrower, Laser Beam, Electric Grenade, Orbital Strike, and more. Obtain upgrades that can be used to increase health, defense, activate a shield, reduce weapons cooldown, and more. Spend XP wisely to survive as long as possible before starting the next run. Roguelite elements offer a rewarding gameplay loop, since not all is lost at the end of a run. Credits collected on the battlefield are retained even after death, and can be spent on permanent upgrades in the Armory. Experiment with different weapon loadouts and devise new strategies to survive the hordes. Uncover small pieces of lore that expand the LTC universe while vying for survival."

