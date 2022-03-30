The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 24: Charizard Alt Art

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at what current sits as the set's highest value card.

It is, and this comes as no surprise, the Charizard V Alternate Art.

Generally, if a Pokémon TCG set has a Rainbow Rare Charizard, that ends up being the biggest chase card with the second biggest hit far behind it in value. And Brilliant Stars does indeed have a Rainbow Rare Charizard VSTAR. However, since the last time we saw a Rainbow Rare Charizard in 2020's Champion's Path, Alternate Arts have returned to the hobby and have far eclipsed Rainbow Rares in collector interest. To add to that, this Charizard Alt Art showcases the fan-favorite Pokémon locked in combat with Venusaur, another original Kanto Starter. Add clean, evocative artwork to the mix and you've got what is easily the most sought-after hit in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and a card that I'm bummed to say I have yet to pull!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.