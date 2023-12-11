Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Gets English Dub

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is getting an English dub in the next update, which will totally be free.

Article Summary SEGA to release a free English dub update for Like A Dragon Gaiden this month.

New trailer showcases the English voice cast and main storyline without subtitles.

Game features Kazuma Kiryu as "Joryu", with intense action and strategic combat.

Immersive gameplay with various activities, sub-missions, and formidable enemies.

SEGA revealed that they are giving A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name a free update as the game will be getting an English dub. The team has not confirmed an official release date for the update beyond the fact it will be released sometime this month, but they did release a new trailer for it, which we have down below. In it, you can get a sample of the English-speaking voice cast and give their version of the main storyline for those who wish to just play the game without subtitles. Honestly, it takes a bit away from the game, in our opinion. But we get there are people who just want to play it and aren't interested in the original experience. Enjoy the trailer!

"There is a mysterious container ship located in Osaka Bay. At its center is a cage where your fighting skills will be put to the test. You might be the strongest so far, but three new legendary yakuza fighters just entered the arena! Can you leave the cage victorious? Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename "Joryu," Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities in Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name."

"Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat. With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu's unparalleled strength and flair. Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies and then send them flying. Strategically adapt to the situation and leverage both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies. Whether you're brawling in the secret Battle arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences. An intriguing informant named Akame also provides thrilling sub-missions, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama."

https://youtu.be/JeAN4Mnj204

