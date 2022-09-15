Lil Nas X Will Perform At League Of Legends World Championship

Some cool news this morning for League Of Legends fans as Lil Nas X will be performing at the 2022 World Championship. In a parody announcement claiming he had taken over LoL as the game's president, it was revealed he will be performing his latest song, "STAR WALKIN", at the event, as the song will also be the official theme for this year's championship broadcast. The song will debut in full on September 23rd, with his performance set to happen on the last day of LoLWC on November 5th. We have more details, the promo video for the announcement, and a couple of quotes for you below.

Lil Nas X's first order of business as President will be to kick off Worlds with the competition's highly anticipated annual musical anthem – this year, performed by Lil Nas X himself. "STAR WALKIN" will debut on September 23 just prior to the start of Worlds on September 29 in Mexico City. Next, Lil Nas X and Riot Games will release a first-of-its-kind, co-designed League in-game cosmetic ("Prestige skin") for a brand new League champion, "K'Sante the Pride of Nazumah." Then, Lil Nas X will take the stage with an unforgettable live performance at the Worlds Opening Ceremony presented by Mastercard leading into the World Final at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, November 5. Designed in collaboration with the artist, Lil Nas X "Prestige Empyrean K'Sante" skin will be released on November 3 worldwide and unlockable until November 14. The in-game skin will not be available for direct purchase, but earnable through playing League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics games during the Worlds 2022 in-game event. Players will have to earn in-game currency (2,000 Worlds 2022 tokens) to permanently unlock the skin. Following Riot Games' first in-game partnership with Louis Vuitton, Lil Nas X's Prestige Skin is League's first co-designed artist in-game collaboration, giving players an opportunity to celebrate this unforgettable partnership with a one-of-a-kind skin.

"I felt like it was time for me to try something new. I've left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it's time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President of League of Legends, of all time. Also I'm going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds!" said Lil Nas X. "STAR WALKIN' is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on. Swag fr!" "Lil Nas X is the most electrifying name in music, so when he showed up at our headquarters and told us that he wanted to be President of League and join us throughout Worlds, we of course said 'yes'," said Naz Aletaha, Global Head of League Esports for Riot Games. "We've all been blown away by his vision, passion, and undeniable style, and we can't wait to see what he brings to the Worlds stage in San Francisco this November."