Lilith Games Releases Documentary For 10th Anniversary Lilith Games have decided to celebrate their 10th Anniversary with the release of a new mini documentary, out right now.

Lilith Games are marking the 10th Anniversary of their company in a special way as they have released a new mini-documentary this morning. The company that brought you games such as Rise of Kingdoms, Dislyte, and AFK Arena, is marking the occasion with a unique look back at their own history, as well as their impact on the industry as a whole and around the globe. It's about 20 minutes long and is available totally for free on YouTube, as we have the video for you down below. Enjoy along with more info from the company on this occasion!

The documentary also reminds us that whatever is happening in the world, you can always find solace in a video game. Whether you're making life-lasting friendships in a fantasy world in Call of Dragons or teaming up to take down foes on the battlefield in Warpath, Lilith Games is championing its core values of simplicity and authenticity to unite players. Lilith Games looks forward to continued success and growth in the years ahead and is grateful for the support of its players and partners. The company will continue to create games that bring joy and positivity to players worldwide and is committed to fostering a strong gaming community. As the company's motto suggests — "Go Beyond Expectation."

"It's been an amazing decade of Lilith Games, and in that time, I have enjoyed a hearty mix of stories from players all over the world, and they're always so touching to me. They made me feel games are not just for playing, but also baring meaning beyond themselves," said Kenny Wang, CEO of Lilith Games. "Therefore, at this stage of Lilith Games' 10th anniversary, I want to record all those real stories from players around the world via a most sincere way, a documentary — to share this unique key about the meaning of games."