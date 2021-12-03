Little Cities Receives New Promo Trailer For 2022 Release

The wife/husband team at Purple Yonder and publisher nDreams released a new trailer for their upcoming game Little Cities this week. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out yet, it was announced back in October as a relaxing city builder, which is being created exclusively for Oculus Quest 2. It is essentially an easy-going version of Sim City as you'll come to an island and help build it up with a brand new city, however, the game is not super labor-intensive as they have taken more of a laid-back approach to making it work. You're not under constant threat of being bankrupt or dealing with tornados, you're just building to meet a few goals and hoping it prospers as you'd like it. You can check out the latest trailer for it below as the game will be released sometime in 2022.

Create beautiful cities from the ground up and watch them flourish and come to life! Start with a simple road, carefully place your residential, commercial or industrial zones and then watch the citizens move in! But keeping them happy is the only way to help your cities grow: access to power, water and network connectivity are all a must, as are fire and polices ervices, schools and hospitals. And don't forget the unique unlockable buildings, too! With different islands to populate, each providing its own gameplay challenges, Little Cities offers multiple ways to play. Sit in comfort, or play room-scale where you can move around and lean intoview the world you created up close. The intuitive Oculus Touch controls make building easy, unfussy, and fun! With an exquisitely composed soundtrack, the gentle hum of an everyday city coming to life, and the tranquil sounds of nature filtering through, relax with Little Cities to make your biggest creations possible

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Little Cities Game Overview Trailer | VR (https://youtu.be/DTjjuF_a3PY)