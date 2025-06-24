Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Nightmares 3, Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III Confirmed For October Release Date

Bandai Namco held a special showcase today for Little Nightmares III, revealingmore of the gameplay and confirming a release date

Article Summary Little Nightmares III officially launches in October for PC and consoles, just in time for Halloween.

Players control Low and Alone, two best friends navigating eerie worlds filled with unique dangers and puzzles.

Gameplay features co-op and solo modes, where each character uses iconic items to overcome terrifying challenges.

Explore new locations like the Necropolis and Candy Factory, while escaping monstrous Residents at every turn.

Bandai Namco held a special 40 minute-long showcase for Little Nightmares III today, revealing the game's release date in the process, fittingly coming out this October. We got a little something of everything in this video, which you can check out in full at the bottom, including a new trailer, developer discussions, an extended look at new gameplay, and most importantly, the confirmation the game will be out this Fall in time for Halloween. Enjoy the video as the game will be released for PC and consoles on October 10, 2025.

Little Nightmares III

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs. Whether you're playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you'll depend on each other's iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low's arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone's wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

No matter where you go, the Nowhere is home to horrific monsters. These Residents won't hesitate to go out of their way to capture any intrusive little Visitors that draw their attention. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby in the sandy ruins of the Necropolis, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils in an unsettling Candy Factory, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair. You'll need to be ready to run, hide, or even defend yourself at a moment's notice to stay in one piece. Don't be too distracted by the desolate beauty of the Nowhere. There are dark mysteries waiting for you as Low and Alone follow their mirror path across the Spiral. As each new location becomes more dangerous and disturbing than the last, traumatic flashes from the past will begin to emerge. Will Low and Alone finally escape from this unending nightmare? Only you can help them, little ones…

