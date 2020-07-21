Logic Signs An Exclusive Streaming Deal With Twitch

When Logic officially retires from music soon, we now know what his next career will be as he becomes a Twitch streamer. The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated rapper and musician, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced over the weekend that after he releases his latest album No Pressure, that he will be retiring from the music business. Today the social-streaming platform confirmed that they have penned an exclusive deal with the artist, which will include a stream weekly on his Twitch channel featuring "a mixture of in-studio sessions, special guests, AMA style formats, and gaming." No word on how long the deal is for or for how much, but if Logic really wanted to retire to be a family man, there's are few better career than broadcasting from home once a week. Here are a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

"The Twitch community brings this amazing group energy that you don't really get anywhere else. It's something that we crave as artists but has been especially hard to come across the last few months," said Logic. "I want my Twitch channel to be a place of creation but also collaboration, and I know the Twitch community is going to love what we've got planned. I'm stoked to be able to work with the team at Twitch and open up my world to fans in this way." "Logic embodies the evolution of Creators that we've seen over the last few years on Twitch. He came to Twitch as a gamer but understands the value of the Twitch community and how our passionate and engaged audience can also connect with and support his music," said Mike Olson, Head of Music at Twitch. "This type of streaming partnership is new for Twitch but speaks to what is happening on the service with our growth across non-gaming content, and particularly the massive interest we're seeing within music. We're thrilled to have Logic join the Twitch team and look forward to seeing what he and his community will create next."