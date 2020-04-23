Logitech G Reveals The G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse

This week, Logitech G revealed a brand new gaming mouse for the public to get their hands on with the G203 Lightsync. This one is a pretty cool setup as it connects to the G HUB to control all your settings, an adjustable 8,000 DPI sensor that comes with five presets and has some marvelous accuracy, and the customizable RGB with color wave effect that has approximately 16.8 million colors. You're also getting a more classic six-button design that is fully programmable, and a design that comes in either black or white at launch with more options down the road. You can read more about it below as it will go on sale in May 2020 for $40.

"With the explosion of play around the world and across all ages, we wanted to develop a mouse that gave all gamers access to some of our most innovative technology," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. "The Logitech G 203 Gaming Mouse brings high performance technology, RGB lighting and great comfort in a tried and true design. This mouse is sure to help you outperform the competition." The Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse features a classic and time-tested 6-button design, which can be used directly out-of-the-box or fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions. The new gaming mouse includes a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI, delivering the utmost accuracy, tracking speed and consistency. The G203 Lightsync RGB lighting includes a palette of up to 16.8 million colors and different brightness levels, which provides the capability of displaying a "rainbow" color wave lighting effect. The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second – eight times faster than standard mice – so that when the mouse is moved or clicked, on-screen response is near-instantaneous. Metal spring button tensioning further refines the experience by keeping the left and right mouse buttons primed to click, delivering exceptional click feel, response and consistency.