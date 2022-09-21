Logitech G Reveals The New G CLOUD Gaming Handheld

Logitech G revealed a brand new device for cloud gaming today as players can soon get their hands on the G Cloud Gaming Handheld. This new device will give players the opportunity to do cloud gaming on the go with whatever services they like to use. The device is clearly designed to give players an option beyond Steam Deck that appears to be at a competitive price ($350) with greater availability when it will launch in October. This design includes precision gaming controls, a full 1080p HD screen, a long-lasting battery life, a lightweight feeling, and the ability to access libraries of PC and console games from the cloud in a different way. You can read more info on it below

"Cloud gaming is a super-exciting new way to play games. I love that you can access game libraries from anywhere," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "What we wanted to do was challenge ourselves to build a device that was perfectly optimized for cloud gaming. This meant precision controls – similar to a high-end Xbox controller – a large HD screen, amazing battery life and lightweight design so players can enjoy long gaming sessions, without any compromises."

"Xbox Cloud Gaming was built to enable players around the world to access Xbox games whenever they want, on the device of their choosing," said Catherine Gluckstein, vice president Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft. "At Xbox we've been on this journey to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people, and we're excited to see Logitech G launch a cloud-gaming device that will delight players with Xbox games in more places."

"NVIDIA GeForce NOW is an open cloud gaming service that streams over 1,400 PC games, including over 100 that are free-to-play," said Phil Eisler, vice president and general manager of GeForce NOW cloud gaming at NVIDIA. "It's great to see Logitech G optimize the experience so gamers can enjoy their favorite PC games in an incredible new way."