Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Look Mum No Computer, The Bitfather

Look Mum No Computer Receives Late July Release Date

After being teased earlier this Spring, the twin-stick shooter action-RPG Look Mum No Computer has been given a July release date

Article Summary Look Mum No Computer launches in July, blending twin-stick shooter and action-RPG gameplay.

Craft and upgrade unique synthesizer modules that power both your weapons and in-game music.

Explore bizarre pixel-art worlds inside quirky machines, facing creative enemies and epic bosses.

Inspired by Look Mum No Computer's DIY electronics, perfect for fans of music and retro games.

Indie game developer The Bitfather and publisher Headup Games have revealed that Look Mum No Computer will be released this July. If you haven't checked out this one yet, this is a twin-stick shooter action-RPG, in which you craft different weapons using sound to then go into machines and take out the pesky problems that are making them go haywire. Enjoy the latest trailer and more info here, as ther game will arrive on PC via Steam on July 24, 2025.

Look Mum No Computer

Set in the quirky, pixel-art world of Soldersworth, players join Sam and his Synthesizer sidekick, Kosmo, on a high-energy mission to fix rebellious devices from the inside. Using a mix of DIY-crafted weaponized synth modules, music-based attacks, and creative problem-solving, they must repair the chaos one electrifying beat at a time.

Interactive Music: Craft and upgrade unique synthesizer modules that not only serve as powerful weapons but also form the instruments of the game's evolving soundtrack. Customize your playstyle and experiment with the original electronic music of Look Mum No Computer.

Craft and upgrade unique synthesizer modules that not only serve as powerful weapons but also form the instruments of the game's evolving soundtrack. Customize your playstyle and experiment with the original electronic music of Look Mum No Computer. DIY Crafting System: Collect electronic components and craft new synth modules inspired by creator Look Mum No Computer's iconic designs, including the flamethrower module — a fiery nod to the infamous flamethrower organ

Collect electronic components and craft new synth modules inspired by creator Look Mum No Computer's iconic designs, including the flamethrower module — a fiery nod to the infamous flamethrower organ Quirky Worlds to Explore: Warp into the strange and vibrant pixel-art landscapes inside machines, teeming with bizarre creatures ranging from acid-spewing capacitors to undead broccoli. Help the inhabitants by completing challenging quests and overcoming epic boss fights.

Warp into the strange and vibrant pixel-art landscapes inside machines, teeming with bizarre creatures ranging from acid-spewing capacitors to undead broccoli. Help the inhabitants by completing challenging quests and overcoming epic boss fights. Dynamic Combat: Take on swarms of enemies using twin-stick controls, balancing the equipment slots and energy between your modules to power both your arsenal and your electrifying music.

Take on swarms of enemies using twin-stick controls, balancing the equipment slots and energy between your modules to power both your arsenal and your electrifying music. For Music Lovers and Gamers Alike: Whether you're a fan of retro games, electronic music, or Look Mum No Computer's inventive DIY spirit, this game offers something you'll love.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!