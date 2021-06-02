Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 14

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Secret Rare Gold cards of the set.

Secret Rare Gold Psychic & Steel Energy: Gold Trainer Cards are a bit controversial. They've become accepted, but as the number of Secret Rares has ballooned beginning with Sun & Moon, many collectors are not fond of Gold Trainer Cards, which are seen as quite a disappointment to some when pulled instead of a Secret Rare Pokémon. The same isn't actually true with as many trainers as Gold Energies. There's something special about these cards that people seem to enjoy, even if they'd still rather pull a Pokémon in that coveted Secret Rare slot. As far as value, these are quite up there in the set, as the sixth and eighth most valuable respectively as of this writing. The Psychic is worth $28.21 while the Steel is worth $20.05. Interestingly, June 2021's upcoming Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign has been confirmed to bring Gold Secret Rare Energies back after an extended absence. In that set, we will see the Water, Psychic, and Fighting-type Energies return with a similar but updated style.

Next time, we will finish up with a complete review of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.