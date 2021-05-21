Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 2

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow using the Sun & Moon tag) with the Ultra Rare GX cards of the set.

Lapras GX: Lapras always seems to be one of the first species to try out a new kind of card. It was among the first V and VMAXes in Sword & Shield and here it is in the previous era with… honestly, a very similar card. Close that mouth, Lapras!

Primarina GX: Primarina is arguably the least popular Water-type starter, but this card is an undeniably beautiful piece of artwork. The majesty of Primarina mixed with the wavy effect of its attack looks stunning on this GX, which lights up with its own wavy pattern when hit by the light.

Espeon GX: The best aspect of Sun & Moon's base set is absolutely its Eeveelutions, with both Espeon and Umbreon getting GX, Full Art GX, and Rainbow Rares. While this Espeon does indeed look a bit computer-generated, there's something about its graceful leap and overall design that makes this a shoo-in for my favorite standard GX of the set. While I personally like my cards more hand-drawn in style, the quality here is undeniable.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.