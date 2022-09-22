Lord Of Rigel Will Arrive In Early Access This October

Iceberg Interactive and Rhombus Studios revealed today that Lord Of Rigel will be coming to Steam Early Access in early October. The team revealed more about the turn-based 4x space grand strategy game this week during EGX 2022, as you'll be able to explore a galaxy filled with different planets and alien races to encounter, all while deciding how you fit into the grand scheme of things. Plus you get to build your own ship and zoom around to different places to find new secrets waiting to be discovered. You can read more on the game below.

In a new grand strategy adventure, guide your race through a galaxy in turmoil. Form coalitions to survive the coming war, or discover the secrets of ascension that the elder races fear. Your race will have many obstacles to overcome if they are to survive. Face rival species, including the elder races who view themselves as the rightful guardians of the galaxy. Fend off grand menaces as they attempt to disrupt and direct progress, and gain prestige by defending the galaxy against those who would destroy it.

Shape Galactic Council politics by negotiating trade treaties and alliances. Each species has unique leaders with personalities and cultural traditions that direct their choices. Guide or exploit weaker civilizations to become assets or weapons. Run a shadow empire and benefit from your spy network through sabotaging fleets, bombing infrastructure, stealing technology, creating the "right" political climate by inciting rebellions.

Design starships and engage in pausable real time tactical combat. From small frigates to planet-killing behemoths, you can upgrade your vessels with beams, fighters, missiles, and more. Use combinations of special systems and weapons to defeat your enemies. Play as one of 10 available races, each with unique characteristics and behaviors. Use diplomacy, espionage, real time ship combat, and research to define a path for your civilization or join one of the elder species as they fight for control.