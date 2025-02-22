Lost Ark Reveals New Details About Wildsoul Class

Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Ark

Amazon Games revealed a few new details about the next character class coming to Lost Ark as we learned a bit more about the Wildsoul. In case you didn't know yet, this new Specialist class has been made to channel more of the natural elements and the primal energy of animals, which have been sealed within mystical scrolls. You get a mix of shapeshifting and illusions for the combat that make them fun and unique to play in the game. We have a few snippets of info from the game's latest blog below, as the character class arrives on February 26.

Lost Ark – Wildsoul

Wildsoul is the newest Specialist class addition to Lost Ark. However, although all three classes of Specialists use illusion techniques passed down through the Yoz tribe, Wildsoul differs from other Specialists like the Artist or Aeromancer classes. The Artist is a support class that strategically harnesses the power of illusions coming from their paintbrush, while the Aeromancer is a class that uses the mysterious power of illusions to control the weather and subdue enemies by utilizing her umbrella.

Wildsoul, on the other hand, is the class that most clearly demonstrates the characteristics of the Yoz tribe, usually sealing the power of the animal spirit with her scroll. During battle, she releases the sealed animal spirit power and engages her foes. By using the illusion, she can materialize the sealed animal spirit and take on a magical form that allows her to utilize in a wide range of unique techniques, such as summoning a beast or creating a fox fire to attack. She can also transform into a fox or a bear by using the transformation.

In general, Wildsoul is also flexible in dealing with various situations in battle, covering both long-range, such as fighting enemies with a beast summoned by an illusion, and close-range, by directly transforming into a powerful bear or an agile fox. Also, among the many classes introduced to Lost Ark so far, Wildsoul will be the most lively and joyful character, which will be felt through the character's exuberant movement in the game.

Wildsoul's look and gameplay are key. As with her powers, the Lost Ark team worked hard to ensure it's a class that clearly represents the Yoz tribe in both appearance and mannerisms. Among other things, this meant expressing the Yoz tribe's strength in creating illusions, love of nature, and friendliness to animals. As such, Wildsoul's look references a lot of nature-friendly materials and clothing to express the characteristics of a class that deals with animal illusions well.

