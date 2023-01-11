Lost Ark & The Witcher Crossover Set To Launch January 18th The Witcher fans will soon be able to play the new crossover event in Lost Ark as the event launches next Tuesday.

Amazon Games have put an official launch date for their Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event, which will happen on January 18th. The team has been working to put a brand new location and content within the game for you to explore, which will officially launch next Tuesday into the game. We got the rundown from the team of what will be added, and a trailer highlighting what's in store for you below.

"A beautiful island's festivities have been interrupted by a mystifying vortex. Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests! The Lost Ark x The Witcher collaboration and event will begin on January 18 after weekly maintenance and run until February 22. As you work with Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer, and Triss through a series of story and daily quests, a variety of Witcher-themed items are available as rewards. Quest rewards include Witcher Potions, 3 Jukebox songs, a new Card Set featuring 5 Witcher Characters, a Stronghold structure, Emoticons & Selfie Stickers, and even a Title! Unlock the all-new event island by speaking with the Guild Investigator in major cities. Participating in the event requires completion of the [Set Sail!] Main Story Quest, which unlocks the ability to sail around Arkesia. With Main Quests & Daily Quests to be completed, players can use the Ocean Liner for quick trips to White Wolf Haven Island."

"Gear up like Geralt and Ciri with new Witcher Themed cosmetics found in the in-game store— from wallpaper to weapon skins to full outfits that add Witcher hairstyles; you'll strike fear into the heart of all monsters in Arkesia. These special cosmetics aren't the only way to look Witchery in the new year; a unique Twitch Drop with Witcher-inspired Mokoko skins accompanies the January update. Geralt & Co. won't be the only things arriving in the January Update. With improvements to Quests & Una's Tasks, exchanging materials, options to favorite engravings, Guild system improvements, and more, residents of Arkesia can look forward to QoL updates that refine everyday adventuring."