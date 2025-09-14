Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Isle, Wunder Entertainment

Lost Isle Arrives On Steam In Early Access Next Week

The new open-world survival fantasy game Lost Isle will be released on Steam in Early Access, as the game arrives next week

Article Summary Lost Isle launches in Early Access on Steam next week as a new open-world fantasy survival game.

Mixes PvE and PvP gameplay with up to 200 players per server in a procedurally generated world.

Features immersive melee combat, base building, dynamic encounters, and treacherous alliances.

Explore a lore-rich island, discover ancient secrets, and survive supernatural threats every night.

Indie game developer and publisher Wunder Entertainment has confirmed the Early Access release date for their latest title, Lost Isle. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is an open-world survival game that mixes PvE and PvP together, as you build up your character and settlement in a procedural fantasy world, defending both against monsters and other players. Reminds us a lot of Conan Exiles. The team is boasting that you can have 200 consecutive players on a server at any given time, so they're really trying to get people into the game. Enjoy the tailer and info here as the game arrives on Steam on September 23, 2025.

Lost Isle

You sailed to the Lost Isle to stake your claim of wealth and glory, but after a violent storm, you were thrown overboard and washed ashore with nothing but a small knife and a single candle to light up the road. Carve out of existence in an unforgiving environment disguised as a paradise. You are not the only survivor; everyone is after the same thing: staying alive. Lost Isle is a game of ingenuity and sheer will to survive. Each experience is what you make of it. Every day is a new chance to rise to the top, and every death is an opportunity for sweet revenge. Inspired by other incredible survival games that we all know and love, Lost Isle takes the open-world survival craft genre and adds a medieval fantasy twist that is sure to feel like a fresh and unique experience.

Survive the Island: Engage in tense, directional melee combat, hunt wildlife, fend off sharks and wolves, and battle terrifying supernatural enemies, including skeletal warriors and twisted night beasts.

Engage in tense, directional melee combat, hunt wildlife, fend off sharks and wolves, and battle terrifying supernatural enemies, including skeletal warriors and twisted night beasts. Forge Your Path: Craft weapons and armour, build fortresses, and form fragile alliances or ruthless rivalries in a world that remembers betrayal.

Craft weapons and armour, build fortresses, and form fragile alliances or ruthless rivalries in a world that remembers betrayal. Dynamic Encounters: Procedural terrain, day-night cycles, and unpredictable encounters ensure no two stories of survival are ever the same.

Procedural terrain, day-night cycles, and unpredictable encounters ensure no two stories of survival are ever the same. Lore-Laced World: Explore ruins, uncover ancient journals, and harness strange cosmic resources from a land steeped in the prison-tomb of a fallen god.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!