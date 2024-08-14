Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: AMC Games, Lucky Tower Ultimate, Studio Seufz

Lucky Tower Ultimate Confirmed For Early Access Mid-September

AMC Games have confirmed they will release Lucky Tower Ultimate on Steam into Early Access, as the game will arrive next month

Article Summary Lucky Tower Ultimate hits Steam Early Access on September 13, revealing new layers of the cult classic series.

Immerse in a roguelite adventure with knight Von Wanst, facing deadly traps, monsters, and other prisoners.

Experience unpredictable outcomes and multiple endings, influenced by your choices in a hand-drawn aesthetic.

Collect potions, armor, and treasures, uncover secrets, and enjoy the slapstick humor woven into each run.

Developer Studio Seufz and publisher AMC Games announced that they will release Lucky Tower Ultimate onto PC via Steam in Early Access in mid-September. After being promoted, teased, and almost going completely quiet for nearly a year, the devs have decided they are finally going to give us a version of the game we can play while they work to release the full version later on. Right now the plan is to hit Early Access on September 13, and if their updates are any indication, we'll probably see the full game in 2025. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Lucky Tower Ultimate

Embark on a quest with the delightfully narcissistic knight, Von Wanst (gorgeous hair), as he attempts to free himself from a perplexing tower. Explore a labyrinth of unpredictable outcomes filled with deadly traps, monsters, and even other prisoners to join in the escape. Lucky Tower Ultimate is a roguelite adventure game infused with slapstick humor and a hand-drawn aesthetic, where each run feels like an immersive cartoon. It continues the cult classic Flash game series about choosing between three mysterious doors. The Lucky Tower beckons seasoned fans and new players alike to experience the unique pleasure of getting all geared up just to slip on a banana peel and die.

In this twisty tale, your decisions are the key to multiple ways to end the run — each more complex than the last. Everything and everyone reacts to your actions, for better or worse. Selfishly slash your way down and use companions to your advantage, or safely reach civilization together. Every door, every step, and every battle is an invitation to embrace the unexpected, where you can never truly prepare for what's coming next. Acquire potions, armor, or magical treasures to sow mayhem on the next floor and discover the secrets buried within the Lucky Tower.

