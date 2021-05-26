Luminous Legends Y Part 2 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y event is now live in Pokémon GO. Unlike the parts of the Luminous Legends X event, these two parts of Luminous Legends Y function as two completely separate events with completely separate raid rotations. This week's raid offerings are Eeveelution-centric as a tie-in to the release of the Fairy-type Sylveon entering Pokémon GO at last.

Here is the complete Luminous Legends Y Part Two raid rotation in Pokémon GO:

Tier One

Alolan Vulpix – Shiny available, perma-boost rate

Eevee – Shiny available, standard wild rate

Espurr

Galarian Zigzagoon- Shiny available, rate unknown

Galarian Zigzagoon is the Shiny release of this event, which of course makes it the star. While researchers haven't been able to confirm anything yet, it would make sense that it has a boosted egg/raid-only rate. Galarian Ponyta seemed to have that rate during its release, and this is a markedly similar Shiny release. Alolan Vulpix has that rate as well and is very much worth raiding if you're hunting that Shiny.

Tier Three

Espeon

Flareon

Jolteon

Umbreon

Vaporeon

These raids are mostly worth raiding for Eevee candy, as evolved catches offer increased Candy. As a tip, be sure to use Pinap Berries when catching these to add a multiplier on top of the extra Eevee Candy offered.

Tier Five

Yveltal

No changes here. Yveltal is the current Pokémon GO raid boss through both parts of the Luminous Legends Y event.

Mega Raids

Mega Altaria – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Ampharos – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

The Mega Raids are a separate rotation from Pokémon GO's event rotations, so this portion of the raids aren't impacted by Luminous Legends Y.