Luminous Legends Y Part Two Begins In Pokémon GO

Unlike Luminous Legends X, the two weeks of Luminous Legends Y are being treated as entirely separate events in Pokémon GO. With Part Two beginning today, let's take a look at the details of this Eevee-themed event.

Here are the full details of this event from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Part 2 Features: Sylveon will be making its Pokémon GO debut! Evolve Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it's your buddy.

Sylveon may be the most anticipated release of the entire Kalos region, so this is a big deal. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for an Eeveelution Guide explaining how to evolve your Eevee into this new Fairy-type species.

Eevee, Ralts, Spritzee, Swirlix, and others will be appearing more often in the wild, alongside some of the Dark-type Pokémon featured in Part 1 of the event.

Ah, it looks as if we may indeed be losing boosted Goomy. In any case, I'll still keep an eye out just in case Niantic decides to be generous. All in all, though, four straight weeks of boosted Spritzee and Swirlix is a recipe for the full amount of Candy XL if any players still need to max out Pokémon to Level 50 for level-up tasks.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Azurill, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

The Babies (Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Togepi) are all worth going after if you don't have their Shinies. Their Shiny rate is quite boosted, so it's always worth a shot when those are in event-themed Eggs.

Some of Eevee's Evolutions will be appearing in three-star raids! Keep an eye out for Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Eevee, some of Eevee's Evolutions, and more.

Keep in mind that catching evolved forms with Pinap Berries yields a good deal of extra candy. Racking up those Eevee Candies is a terrific idea.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will reward Poffins! Sylveon-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop!

Also, other event features include the unlocked rewards of last week's Team GO Rocket Research. We'll have triple catch XP active throughout the entire event as well as the release of Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon. Galarian Zigzagoon will be in raids. Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's raid rotation tomorrow.