Lumione Playable Demo Available For Download On Steam Store

Perfect World Entertainment, the team that brought us Star Trek Online and the soon-ending Magic: Legends, has announced the release of a playable demo on the Steam Store for their underwater platformer game Lumione. The demo allows players to get a good glimpse of the mechanics and aesthetics of this game.

This game is beautifully rendered using Unreal Engine 4, and the artistry behind the game is meant to bring the underwater aspects of Lumione to a new level of lifelike wonder. According to the press release put out by Perfect World Entertainment:

Players will experience moments of peace and tranquility that can be shattered in a heartbeat by a hidden trap. Beauty and surprises are all part of the fun. The demo offers players a peek into this gorgeous, yet dangerous, world. When Lumione is released, it will come with all of the modern game features that players expect and with some of unique features that set it apart from the pack.

Some key features of Lumione include the following:

A gorgeously rendered game world built using the power of Unreal Engine 4.

Technology is focused on portraying a dynamic, ever-changing deep sea landscape.

Players will encounter deadly traps and puzzles that must be overcome in the search for light.

Dozens of challenging mechanics

Continued development will add new features and mechanics via DLC

Are you excited about this game by Perfect World Entertainment? Is Lumione a good fit for your Steam game collection? Let us know just what you think about the game in the comments below!