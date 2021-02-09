Lunar New Year Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Lunar New Year event begins today in Pokémon GO. It brings with it a focus on Red Pokémon, a Timed Research awarding Tauros, the debut of Mega Gyarados, a Miltank Spotlight Hour, and an event-themed raid rotation. Let's dive into each of these raids to determine which is worthy of your Raid Pass and which is worth a pass.

The complete raid rotation in Pokémon GO along with our tips includes:

Tier One

Carvanha – Shiny available, standard odds

Darumaka

Duskull – Shiny available, standard odds

Meditite – Shiny available, standard odds

Skorupi – Shiny available, standard odds

If you have had trouble hatching Darumaka, raiding it is certainly an option but be aware that you will earn one in the event's Timed Research. While it's not available in its Shiny form, it is very infrequently featured in the wild and in raids.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny available, boosted odds

Blaziken

Camerupt

Miltank – Shiny available, odds unknown but likely standard

Octillery

Absol is always an absolute star of raids when it is featured, so that one is certainly worth going after. Also, if you don't have any luck during Miltank Spotlight Hour, there are always those raids, but be careful… Miltank's Shiny rate doesn't seem boosted above the standard odds.

Tier Five

Latios – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Latias – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Suicune leaves today, replaced by the Dragon duo of Hoenn. These dual Dragon/Psychic-type Legendaries will be here for eleven days before Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres take over for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. For those looking to build teams to take down these two, Bleeding Cool now has complete Raid Guides for Latias and Latios.

Mega Raid

Mega Ampharos – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Gyarados – Shiny available, rate not yet observed but likely standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Gyarados makes its debut in Pokémon GO, and will likely be the most popular Mega since Gengar. It takes on a dual Water/Dark-typing, which will add a new weakness of Fighting-types to it, so get those Machamp, Conkeldurr, and Lucario ready.