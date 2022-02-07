Madden NFL 22 Predicts The Winner Of Super Bowl LVl

Every year we have a Super Bowl, and every year EA Sports runs a simulated game to see who will win it, as they did in Madden NFL 22. This time around the simulated game against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals has the Bengals going over the Rams in a close game, despite the Rams being one of the few NFL teams to have home-field advantage in a Super Bowl. You can read the analysis from the team at EA Sports below along with a little teaser video about it as we head into this Sunday's game.

Even with the Rams' home-field advantage and two members of the Madden 99 Club (Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey), Joe Burrow manages to clinch the MVP title and lead the Bengals to an epic 24-21 win over the Rams. Star wide receivers shined on both sides with Cooper Kupp amassing 102 yards on 12 catches with a touchdown, while Tee Higgins (10 catches, 119 yards, 1 TD) and Ja'Marr Chase (6 catches, 88 yards, 1 TD) came through for the Bengals. Much like most of the NFL playoff matchups, the game was decided on the final play, with rookie kicker Evan McPherson knocking in the game-winning field goal as time expired. Here's a breakdown of how it all goes down in Madden NFL 22: Q1 : Cincinnati scores first with a Burrow touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase, but the Rams quickly answer with a four-yard run from Sony Michel to tie the game.

: Cincinnati scores first with a Burrow touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase, but the Rams quickly answer with a four-yard run from Sony Michel to tie the game. Q2: The lone score in the second quarter came just before halftime on a 32-yard catch and score from Cooper Kupp, giving the Rams a 14-7 halftime lead.

The lone score in the second quarter came just before halftime on a 32-yard catch and score from Cooper Kupp, giving the Rams a 14-7 halftime lead. Q3: Defense ruled the third quarter as Eli Apple intercepts Matthew Stafford for a touchdown coming out of halftime, tying the game at 14.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Eli Apple intercepts Matthew Stafford for a touchdown coming out of halftime, tying the game at 14. Q4: Offense ruled the fourth quarter, beginning with a Bengals touchdown drive led by Joe Burrow and culminating in a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Stafford and the Rams answered on a touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr., tying the game late in the 4th quarter. With just enough time on the clock, Joe Burrow leads the Bengals on one final drive, where Evan McPherson kicks a game-winning 49-yard field goal giving the Bengals their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.