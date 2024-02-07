Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 Predicts The Chiefs Will Win Super Bowl LVIII

Like a lot of companies are doing right now, EA Sports is predicting the Super Bowl winners, as they have done with Madden NFL 24.

Article Summary Madden NFL 24 predicts a close win for the Chiefs over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Field the Future event empowers young women in football with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Special Ultimate Team program in Madden NFL 24 honors Black History Month.

Ultimate Madden Bowl final and Madden Bowl concert featuring top artists and NFL stars.

EA Sports has joined dozens of companies and internet parties in guessing who will win the Super Bowl, as they have used Madden NFL 24 to make the prediction. It only makes sense, right? They literally have an NFL-branded game that could be set up for a CPU vs CPU game in what should be a pretty good simulator. As you can see here, the game has predicted that Kansas City will go over San Francisco by a close-scoring game of 30-28. Take that to the bookie if you want, but we know from previous experience that games cannot replicate passion, desire, and the will to want it more than the other guy. We'll see how accurate it is on Sunday, but until then, the team have also set up a series of events leading to the game for you to enjoy!

Madden NFL 24 – Super Bowl LVIII Activities

Right Now: Madden NFL, Xbox, Nike, DICK'S Sporting Goods, TOGETHXR, and the Las Vegas Raiders unite to host the Field the Future event at Sunrise Mountain High School, with a focus on empowering young women in the sport of football to advance their skills, passion, and knowledge of the sport on the field and on the screen. The full-day event includes a live stream of Madden NFL 24 from EA SPORTS' reimagined Madden Cruiser with students and special guests, the unveiling of a new esports lounge at the school, a panel of some of the most influential women in football, and an on-field combine where students can test their skills under tutelage from Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby and receive their very own Madden rating.

Wednesday, February 7: Madden NFL 24 players can explore the impact and inspiring journeys of Derrick Brooks, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tyrann Mathieu, Jerome Bettis, and Muhsin Muhammad in a special Ultimate Team program for Black History Month.

players can explore the impact and inspiring journeys of Derrick Brooks, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tyrann Mathieu, Jerome Bettis, and Muhsin Muhammad in a special Ultimate Team program for Black History Month. Thursday, February 8th: Madden NFL 24 will be added to the Play List, allowing EA Play* users to play during the biggest football week of the season. Players can receive Super Bowl themed content to kickstart their Madden Ultimate Team and can earn the Super Bowl MVP when he's dropped in Ultimate Team as the program's first 99 OVR player of the year next week.

Friday, February 9 at 9:30pm EST: Watch two of the world's best Madden NFL players in Henry Leverette and Wesley Gittens, compete in the finale of the Ultimate Madden Bowl Presented by Lexus on Twitch and YouTube in front of a live audience at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Joined by NFL Star Derwin James and NFLN Personality Kyle Brandt, the winner will take home $250,000 USD and the first-of-its-kind championship ring. A victory in the Ultimate Madden Bowl finals would cement Henry's place in MCS history, becoming the first-ever Madden NFL competitor to reach $1 million USD in career earnings.

Friday, February 9: Right after the Ultimate Madden Bowl, EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl kicks off to celebrate the brand's unique position at the intersection of sports, culture and entertainment with performances by BRELAND, Big Boi and special guest Killer Mike, fresh off his sweep of rap categories at the 2024 Grammys, headlined by Green Day. EA SPORTS will close the night with the intimate 99 Club after party hosted by Tua Tagovailoa and featuring performances by Hit-Boy and Darius Rucker.

February 7-10: Fans can play Madden NFL 24 and engage with a piece of Coach Madden's legacy through the reimagined Madden Cruiser, fresh off stops at some of the biggest NFL games around the country throughout the season, at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Toyota at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center.

