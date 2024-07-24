Posted in: eSports, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 25, Madden NFL 25 Championship Series

Madden NFL 25 Championship Series Plans Announced

The Madden NFL 25 Championship Series has returns as they will have an esports series run all the way to the Super Bowl.

Article Summary ChallengerMode and EA Sports announce Madden NFL 25 Championship Series with a $1.7m prize, running till Super Bowl weekend.

Kickoff Classic starts in August, offering $100,000 in prizes and MCS points for early adopters of Madden NFL 25.

Monthly Ultimate Challenges from Aug to Dec feature $600,000 in prizes, centered around major Madden NFL events and themes.

Madden Bowl finals set for Feb 2025, awarding $1 million and crowning the world's best Madden NFL 25 player.

ChallengerMode and EA Sports have teamed up to bring back the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series, which will run across the regular NFL season. The two have set up a schedule to bring together the top Madden NFL 25 players from across the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Canada, and Australia to hit the gridiron across six tournaments. The event will start with the Kickoff Classic in August and will run all the way to the Madden Bowl in February 2025 (happening during Super Bowl weekend), where they will vie for $17.m in prizes. We have more details below on how you can register and play.

Madden NFL 25 Championship Series

The road to the Madden Bowl begins with the fan-favorite Kickoff Classic, offering competitors their first chance at valuable MCS points and USD $100,000 in prizes. Taking place during the Early Access period – available to those who pre-ordered the Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition – just days before the game's worldwide release, the Kickoff Classic will reward the players who can quickly adapt to new features, including signature styles and Physics-Based Tacking powered by BOOM Tech, and new mechanics with ball carriers. The proximity of the Kickoff Classic to game launch not only gives fans an early look at competitive gameplay, but also gives emerging and established competitors a clean slate. All eyes will be on reigning MCS champion Henry Leverette as he looks to continue his dominance on the virtual gridiron and add to his total career earnings of more than USD $1 million.

Monthly Ultimate Challenges to Offer USD $600,000

From August through December, MCS 25 Monthly Challenges will deliver a consistent cadence of content for Madden NFL players and fans. Each month, competitors will look to hone their skills and climb the ranks while utilizing the latest Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team items. There's a total of USD $600,000 up for grabs across four unique competitions tied to marquee moments in Madden NFL season – Kickoff Challenge, Most Feared Challenge, Unstoppable Challenge, and Zero Chill Challenge.

Madden Bowl Returns for Super Bowl Weekend in February 2025

The biggest moment of the Madden NFL 25 competitive calendar, the Madden Bowl, will award a season-high USD $1 million in prizes and crown the world's best Madden NFL 25 player. After weeks of competition and intense MCS playoff matchups, finalists will look to claim their very own championship ring in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX.

Find a full calendar of MCS 25 competitions below.

Kickoff Classic Registration Ends: August 15 Ladder Play: August 14-15 Online Eliminations: August 17-18 Broadcast Finals: September 4

Kickoff Challenge Registration Ends: August 25 Ladder Play: August 24-25 Online Eliminations: August 31-September 1 Broadcast Finals: September 10-11

Most Feared Challenge Registration Ends: September 29 Ladder Play: September 21-22, 28-29 Online Eliminations: October 5-6 Broadcast Finals: October 23

Unstoppable Challenge Registration Ends: October 29 Ladder Play: October 26-29 Online Eliminations: November 2-3 Broadcast Finals: November 13

Zero Chill Challenge Registration Ends: November 24 Ladder Play: November 16-17, 23-24 Online Eliminations: December 7-8 Broadcast Finals: December 18

Last Chance Qualifier Registration Ends: January 11 Ladder Play: January 11 Online Eliminations: January 12, 14

MCS 25 Playoffs Round of 14 & Quarter Finals: January 21-22 Quarterfinals & Semifinals: January 29

Madden NFL 25 Bowl Grand Finals: February 7



