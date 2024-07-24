Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 25

Madden NFL 25 Dives Deep Into The Lates Gameplay Video

EA Sports dropped a brand new video this week for Madden NFL 25, highlighting the gameplay in a deep-dive look at the title

Article Summary EA Sports unveils BOOM Tech in the new Madden NFL 25 gameplay video, enhancing realistic player reactions.

Game features physics-based tackles, showcasing real-world impacts of hits and physical strain on players.

New FieldSENSE animation-branching system delivers dynamic outcomes based on weight, speed, and momentum.

Enhanced ball carrier balance and a revamped Hit Stick mechanic provide greater control and rewarding gameplay.

EA Sports released a new video this week for Madden NFL 25, as the team takes a proper deep dive into the gameplay of the latest incarnation. A lot of the content focused in this revolves around new additions, specifically around the BOOM Tech they've used to make every hit feel a lot more real this time around, tied into the way physical-based tackles have been implemented. There have been several improvements to make this feel like the real deal so that when players hit and get hit, the reaction and aftermath on both of them physically show. Because you can't keep hitting people or taking hits without wear and tear. We have a snippet of the info from their latest Gridiron Notes, along with the video above.

Madden NFL 25 – BOOM Tech

Players have made it clear that they prefer agency and control in gameplay rather than outcomes that feel scripted or pre-determined. When we introduced our FieldSENSE animation-branching system two seasons ago, meeting that demand was the exact goal. This year, that vision is being accelerated even more with the introduction of BOOM Tech: our next gameplay innovation, over two years in the making, which is an injection of real-world physics into that animation-branching technology and aptly named after Coach Madden's most famous catchphrase – BOOM!

Players will feel the new tackling system during any one-on-one tackle, where physics will determine a wide variety of dynamic outcomes based on the weight, speed, momentum, squareness of the hit, and player ratings, while keeping players in full control. The features that make up the BOOM Tech package are:

Physics-Based Tackles: Hit Sticks, Cut Sticks, Trucks, Stiff-Arms and Dive Tackles

All-new Physics-Driven Ball carrier balance and recovery system

Reloaded Hit Stick mechanic to make landing that perfect hit stick feel rewarding and more skill-based

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!