Madden NFL 25 Releases New Superstar Deep Dive

EA Sports dropped a brand new gameplay video for Madden NFL 25, as well as a new blog exploring the Superstar feature of the game

Import College Football 25 avatars into Madden NFL 25 to continue your career from college to the pros.

Create and develop your own Superstar, balancing between core skills and physical abilities.

Explore new preset archetypes, creation points, and max potential ratings to enhance your player.

EA Sports dropped a new blog this week for Madden NFL 25, along with a new gameplay video, with the focus on Superstars being on your team. The latest blog covers a few new topics, such as the ability for players to import their Road to Glory avatar from College Football 25 and carry on their career into the pros, as well as the NFL scouting combine, 3-on-3 Superstar Showdown, and other topics. But the major focus is on creating your own Superstar player from scratch, whether that be from CF25 or created brand new, as you take them from being practically a nobody to an MVP. Enjoy the info and video as the game will be out on August 16, 2024.

Madden NFL 25 – Superstar Deep Dive

Your Superstar journey starts when you decide which type of player you want to be – your physical avatar as well as your archetype. New to Superstar in Madden NFL 25 are preset archetypes. The choice is yours! Different archetypes provide different maximum ratings. For example, you start off with your ratings at 60, meaning they cap out at 84. As such, the tier of ability associated with that rating caps out at bronze. You can spend up to three creation points on any given rating. So, as a QB, you could spend three creation points and bump that 60-throw power up to a starting base value of 75. Now, the max throw power rating is a 99, and the associated ability (Arm Talent) can be upgraded to gold. All of this information is presented to you at the Archetype screen (Current Rating, Max Potential, Creation Points, Ability Tiers).

Additionally, you have to choose between spending creation points on core skills (Throw power, Accuracy, Throw under pressure, etc.) versus spending them on physical skills (Speed, Acceleration, Strength, etc.). Physical skills don't have abilities associated with them, but they do significantly impact how you move and interact on the field. How will you strike a balance between spending enough on physical skills to suit your playstyle while also developing your must-have abilities?

